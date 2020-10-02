Aberdeen Standard names new EMD investment directors

Aberdeen Standard Investments has promoted Anthony Simond and Kathy Collins to investment directors within the emerging market debt team.

Both Simond and Collins joined the firm as part of its graduate recruitment programme in 2008 and 2009 respectively, with both choosing to join the emerging markets debt team following a two-year rotation around the business.

Collins joined the firm in 2009, before becoming a credit research analyst in the emerging market debt team in 2012 and an investment manager in 2016, then relocating to Abu Dhabi in 2019, where she will remain in her new role.

Simond joined the firm in 2008 and was also appointed investment manager in 2016, before achieving his new role, for which he will remain based in London.

Collins said: "I am very pleased to receive this recognition after starting out as an intern in 2009. It is exciting to be a part of the team as we continue to research new investment opportunities in the EM sovereign and corporate markets, grow our assets under management and diversify the strategies we can offer our clients."

Simond added: "It is with great satisfaction that my promotion coincides with my 12th anniversary at the company. It is a pleasure to be part of a team that is recognised as a market leader in emerging market debt and one which continues to innovate to ensure strong risk-adjusted returns for our clients."

Brett Diment, head of global emerging market debt at Aberdeen Standard Investments, said: "Anthony and Kathy's promotions are a natural progression and is reflective of their experience and expertise within team.

"Anthony's focus on sovereign bond research and portfolio management has contributed to us delivering for clients and growing the business. Kathy is a senior member of our EM corporate bond team undertaking research on companies around the world.

"Both have contributed to us delivering for clients and growing the business as clients continue diversify into emerging market debt. Anthony and Kathy are great examples of the success of our graduate recruitment programme."