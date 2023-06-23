Amundi: EM energy transition is a 'low hanging fruit'

Syzdykov said there was "very little money" going into emerging markets for the energy transition, which he attributed to the coronavirus pandemic, slowing economic growth and a "poor" regulatory environment.

He estimated there was "a significant amount of pent-up demand", with only about 10% of total investment needed for the transition having actually entered emerging markets.

"We have probably $1.5-3trn as a necessity for us to invest on an annual basis into emerging markets until 2050, and last year we were able to attract only about $280m," he said.

India and China

In terms of his global outlook, Syzdykov is predicting a slowdown, as he anticipates a recession in the US, but he argued strong internal demand would continue to keep China afloat.

China had an "underwhelming" second quarter, Syzdykov acknowledged, but said he was confident the country's prospects would pick up in the second half of the year.

"We are still looking at 5.7% growth target for this year, which is effectively playing catch up on last year, because last year we saw 2.9% growth," he said.

The levels of monetary policies see in Q2 were a bright spot amid otherwise poor performance, he noted, with the People's Bank of China cutting interest rates earlier this week, as well as fiscal stimulus from the government.

This stimulus was focused on where the "disappointing parts of the recovery" had been, which was the real estate and construction sector.

Syzdykov explained that the sector had been experiencing a "general malaise" after the troubles around Evergrande, and measures such as capital injection and rolling out guarantees for completion of properties "should help to recover".

He said this low valuation was largely due to the risk premium of geopolitical tensions around China, and if tensions with Taiwan ease, this "probably should improve valuation".

"We maintain a positive view that there will be some form of de-escalation with Taiwan, but general policies of China containment are probably going to stay there for years," he added.

Meanwhile, India represented "a key bet" for Amundi, with fewer geopolitical tensions than China and "more favourable demographics", with Syzdykov noting that the country had overtaken China's population total.

"And of course, we have productivity that is starting to really take off in India because of some of the investments that they have made an infrastructure side," he added.

However, he drew a contrast with China's valuations, which he estimated to be 20-25% too low, while India's were "top of the value range"

Nevertheless, the growth prospects were appealing enough to make up for this, and he especially saw opportunities in Indian green bonds, as the country transitions away from coal to gas.

"Of course, gas is not a green source of energy, but it has around 50% of the carbon footprint of coal, meaning a massive decarbonisation effort," he explained.

Latin America also stands ready to benefit from the energy transition, he said, as well as the trend of "friendshoring" from the US, while Chinese and Korean investment also flocks to countries such as Mexico.

Alessia Berardi, head of emerging market macro and strategy research at the firm, also added that she expected emerging markets to begin their easing cycles before the Federal Reserve.

"Core prices are falling" across emerging markets, she explained, especially in Latin America, and the rhetoric from the bloc's central banks "at the margins, is changing", leading to an easing of monetary policy.