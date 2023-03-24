UBS AM appoints head of fixed income for emerging markets and Asia Pacific

Shamaila Khan

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
clock • 1 min read
Khan succeeds Hayden Briscoe.
Khan succeeds Hayden Briscoe.

UBS Asset Management has appointed Shamaila Khan as the firm’s head of fixed income for emerging markets and Asia Pacific.

Khan, who will join the firm on 1 April, will succeed Hayden Briscoe, who will take on the new position of APAC head of multi-asset portfolio management for investment solutions, in addition to his role as head of Hong Kong AM.

In his new role, Briscoe will report to Ryan Primmer, global head of investment solutions.

Based in New York, Khan will report to Charlotte Baenninger, global head of fixed income, and become a member of the firm's Fixed Income Investment Forum.

Khan joins the firm from AllianceBernstein, where she worked as head of emerging markets fixed income, and has been a portfolio manager on several global multi-sector fixed income funds and EM multi-asset funds.

Baenninger said: "Shamaila is a seasoned investor with a proven track record, and a history of success in designing and launching innovative products to meet clients' needs, including sustainability-focused EM strategies.

"She is also a complementary fit to our EM & Asia portfolio management, sovereign and credit analyst teams with our well-established approach of bottom-up expertise on the ground with our top-down asset allocation views."

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
