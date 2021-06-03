EFG Asset Management

EFGAM launches New Capital Healthcare Disruptors fund

Funds

EFGAM launches New Capital Healthcare Disruptors fund

Managed by Mike Clulow and US growth equity team

clock 03 June 2021 • 1 min read
Go big or go home: Will size matter for certain sectors in 2021?

Global

Go big or go home: Will size matter for certain sectors in 2021?

Major changes predicted

clock 26 January 2021 •
The world in 2020: Ten global market predictions

Markets

The world in 2020: Ten global market predictions

Return of big banks and the end of austerity?

clock 24 January 2020 •
Drowning in ESG, and everyone's a trailblazer

Industry

Drowning in ESG, and everyone's a trailblazer

Who is greenwashing who?

clock 20 August 2019 •
Relying on emerged economies for growth

Emerging markets

Relying on emerged economies for growth

Headwinds in the most unexpected places

clock 31 July 2019 •
Why healthcare sector is ripe for disruption

Specialist

Why healthcare sector is ripe for disruption

Evolving sector with artificial intelligence

clock 12 February 2019 •
Will the Fed soften its rate hike path?

US

Will the Fed soften its rate hike path?

US Fed chairman, Jerome Powell, recently described the conventional approach to setting US interest rates as "navigating by the stars".

clock 04 November 2018 •
What lessons have been learnt over the decade since Lehmans collapsed? (Part III)

Industry

What lessons have been learnt over the decade since Lehmans collapsed? (Part III)

Four-part Big Question special

clock 13 September 2018 •
US interest rates - what goes up, must come down

US

US interest rates - what goes up, must come down

Assessing impact of recent rate hike

clock 26 June 2018 •
Assessing the longer-term risks stemming from public sector indebtedness

Europe

Assessing the longer-term risks stemming from public sector indebtedness

Eurozone inflation eased back to a rate of just 1.1% in February. As in the US, there is some indication of a modest pick-up in wage growth, and this has in the past been closely associated with the rate of inflation in the service sector.

clock 20 June 2018 •
Trustpilot