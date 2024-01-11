Top asset manager backing for shareholder ESG resolutions crashes in 2023

Support from the world's biggest asset managers for company shareholder resolutions that seek to advance progress on ESG issues "catastrophically crashed" last year, despite many major investors remaining committed to meeting net zero emissions goals.
That is the stark conclusion of ShareAction's latest annual assessment of the votes cast by the world's top asset managers at company AGMs, which indicates support for progressive shareholder ESG resolutions experienced a major setback last year. The non-profit found only 3% of assessed environmental resolutions won enough votes to pass in 2023, down from 32% in 2021. The campaign singled out a number of asset managers which it said had voted against resolutions aimed at protecting the environment in 2023, including JP Morgan Asset Management, State Street Global Advisers, and Baillie...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes