Go big or go home: Will size matter for certain sectors in 2021?

After a tumultuous 2020, Moz Afzal, global CIO at EFG Asset Management, picks out the key investment trends he thinks will stand out for the coming year.
Towards the end of each year, as an industry, we're inclined to look back on how the previous year shaped up and what next year might bring for markets.
None of us could have predicted the events of 2020. Everything we thought would happen was largely debased by a global pandemic that was both unforeseen and unforgiving.
Its impact was, and remains, devasting on individuals, businesses, countries, and markets across the world. Its economic effects will likely be felt for many years to come and many economies find themselves in a long-term state of recovery.
However, with several vaccines now developed and soon to be deployed globally, we can now get a clearer view of 2021.
Barring any further global events on a scale similar to that of Covid-19, the gallery above show a few key investment trends that stand out for the coming year.