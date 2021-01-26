Go big or go home: Will size matter for certain sectors in 2021?

1. Synchronised global economic recovery

Synchronised growth across economies will likely occur but growth is unlikely to be smooth, particularly in the first half of the year with uncertainty around the production and distribution of Covid-19 vaccines.





There are likely to be further occasional lockdowns. However, as the virus subsides and confidence builds, the second half of the year should see a smoother path.





Indeed, with much pent-up demand, growth could well be strong. Supply shortages could lead to temporary inflationary pressures in some sectors.