Go big or go home: Will size matter for certain sectors in 2021?

Major changes predicted

Moz afzal new capital jan 2018 580x358
Moz Afzal, global CIO at EFG Asset Management, picks out the key investment trends he thinks will stand out for the coming year.
Market recovery global 2021 1 580x358
1. Synchronised global economic recovery
Synchronised growth across economies will likely occur but growth is unlikely to be smooth, particularly in the first half of the year with uncertainty around the production and distribution of Covid-19 vaccines. 

There are likely to be further occasional lockdowns. However, as the virus subsides and confidence builds, the second half of the year should see a smoother path. 

Indeed, with much pent-up demand, growth could well be strong. Supply shortages could lead to temporary inflationary pressures in some sectors.
Low inflation generic 2021 1 580x358
2. Inflation stays low
Overall inflation is, however, set to remain subdued. Partly, that is because of a measurement issue: prices of goods and services which no longer weigh as heavily in consumer spending are overweighted in consumer price measures. 

But more fundamentally, excess supply characterises many global industries. There is little chance of policy rates being raised in any major economy, not just in 2021 but for several years. 

We believe the Federal Reserve and the Bank of England will not, however, opt for negative policy interest rates. 
Ecommerce digital payments 2021 1 580x358
3. Digital consumers
Changing spending patterns will be a big theme in 2021 and beyond. 

Some will be a continuation of trends set in train by the pandemic: exercising at home instead of the gym; leisurewear replacing the suit and tie; walking, cycling and (still) travelling by the car will be favoured over public transport. 

Some will be part of bigger structural changes: from fossil fuels to renewables; from conventional to electric vehicles; from business travel to videoconferencing.
Houses of parliament westminster 2021 1 580x358
4. Big government stays big
Governments have played a big role in the pandemic response and their spending has surged. But, as Milton Friedman quipped "There is nothing so permanent as a temporary government programme". 

Rolling back government spending will be a hard task, especially given the (entirely appropriate) increase in pay which we expect to see for key health and social care workers. 

Governments will toy with the idea of raising taxes, but we think that is unlikely (and would be a mistake). 
Electric vehicles charging 2021 1 580x358
5. Climate change and creative destruction
Despite bigger government, 2021 is a year when the forces of creative destruction will truly be unleashed. 

In energy markets, we look for new advances in battery technology, helping store the energy generated from wind and solar power.

The rise of electric cars, slow so far, will accelerate helped by the improved battery technology and mainstream car manufacturers rolling out product ranges to compete with more specialist electric vehicle manufacturers. 

Across many businesses, we can expect a permanent and better working from home experience, along with a decline in the importance of the office.
Fixed income concept 2021 1 580x358
6. Fixed income: attractive opportunities remain
Despite low government bond yields across the main developed markets and tight credit spreads, opportunities in fixed income remain. 

We see opportunities, in particular, in selected high-grade ‘wealthy nations'; convertible bonds and emerging market debt.
Tiktok iphone 2021 1 580x358
7. Small is beautiful
In 2020 many of the innovative products and services came out of small companies. At the start of the year, few had heard of BioNTech, TikTok and Zoom. By the end of the year, they were on everyone's lips. 

In 2021, we can expect small innovative companies to again make a splash. Performance of small cap relative to large cap stocks is due a revival due to the agility of smaller companies, focus on their area of expertise and plentiful liquidity being built up to support them.
Google office 2021 1 580x358
8. Big tech consolidates
The large (especially US) tech companies, which did very well in 2020 – buoyed by remote working, cloud storage, online shopping and so on – we think will continue to do well in 2021. 

Just before the US presidential election, the US House of Representatives published a 449-page report criticising the practices of big tech companies. 

However, in practice, we think it will be hard to pass legislation against them; or to succeed with antitrust cases. 

Greater regulation is likely to be the answer: a federal agency overseeing big tech (maybe like the US FDA for food and drugs) would be one possibility. 

Increasingly, such businesses will be seen as regulated monopolies.
Healthcare covid testing 2021 1 580x358
9. Healthcare sector
The healthcare sector is attractive for 2021 in our view. First, it offers exposure to one of the most important global social megatrends: an ageing population. 

Second, large healthcare companies are still relatively defensive, dividend paying companies which are attractively valued. 

In addition, the entire sector was disrupted by Covid-19 and opportunities arising from that will come to greater fruition in 2021 and beyond. Health-related tech will also make further strides.
Biden joe 2020 19 c gage skidmore flickr cc by sa 2 0 580x358
10. Global co-operation reinvented
President Joe Biden will clearly have a different style to his predecessor. To be sure, he may well use Executive Orders to elicit swift change in some areas: rejoining the Paris Climate Agreement and the World Health Organisation, for example. 

But Biden's likely more consensual, cross-party, multilateral approach will bring slower, more solid improvements, notably in international relations. 

Although the world continues to evolve towards a tripolar arrangement, it is unrealistic to think that China and the US can isolate themselves from each other.

Photo: Gage Skidmore/Flickr CC BY-SA 2.0
  • Moz Afzal
  • LinkedIn  
  • Share on Whatsapp
0 Comments

After a tumultuous 2020, Moz Afzal, global CIO at EFG Asset Management, picks out the key investment trends he thinks will stand out for the coming year.

Towards the end of each year, as an industry, we're inclined to look back on how the previous year shaped up and what next year might bring for markets.

None of us could have predicted the events of 2020. Everything we thought would happen was largely debased by a global pandemic that was both unforeseen and unforgiving.

Its impact was, and remains, devasting on individuals, businesses, countries, and markets across the world. Its economic effects will likely be felt for many years to come and many economies find themselves in a long-term state of recovery.

However, with several vaccines now developed and soon to be deployed globally, we can now get a clearer view of 2021.

Barring any further global events on a scale similar to that of Covid-19, the gallery above show a few key investment trends that stand out for the coming year.

  • LinkedIn  
  • Share on Whatsapp

More on Global

Most read

blog comments powered by Disqus