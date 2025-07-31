US-EU trade deal replaces uncertainty with 'damage control'

Unveiled on 27 July, US President Donald Trump and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen agreed a trade deal that would impose a maximum 15% tariff on EU exports into the US. Fed holds rates steady despite dissent in ranks This rate applies to most sectors, including automobiles, semiconductors and pharmaceuticals. The deal also agreed zero tariffs for specific products, such as aircrafts and component parts, chemicals, generic medicines and agricultural products, as well as billions of dollars of investment from the EU into the US. Robert Schramm-Fuchs, European equit...