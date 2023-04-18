Sectors set to win in $275trn climate transition

Today's system is failing. We need to stop depleting our natural resources and start living within the ecological boundaries of our planet.

We must reinvent our system in order to survive and thrive.

We need to transition from a degenerative, linear economy to a regenerative, circular economy.

The transition to a regenerative economy

Our planet is out of balance. We use more resources than our planet can regenerate; we are consuming 1.7 times its annual resources budget.

Deep Dive: Investors must learn to look beyond governance to assess Japanese ESG

It is as if we are pretending to have more than one earth, but this is clearly not the case and it is not working - our climate is deteriorating.

Evidence shows changing temperature and precipitation patterns. Ocean temperatures, sea level and acidity are increasing and the frequency, intensity and duration of extreme weather events are changing.

Today's linear economy runs counter to the living world; it is a process of depletion, disconnection and decline.

The transition to a regenerative economy is the move to a circular system that contributes to a thriving world, allowing nature, society and the economy to flourish together. Regeneration goes beyond sustainability.

To stabilise the climate, science suggests reducing the addition of greenhouse gas emissions to net zero by the year 2050.

Currently, more greenhouse gas emissions are entering the atmosphere each year than are being removed.

Net zero refers to a balance between the amount of greenhouse gas produced and the amount of greenhouse gas removed from the atmosphere.

Emissions can be greater than absorption for several more years, but time is limited.

$275trn capital spending

The transition to a regenerative economy will be universal, substantial and front-loaded. All countries contribute to emissions either directly or through their role in value chains and all sectors of the economy participate in the transition to net zero.

Thematic ETF inflows move beyond clean energy in quest for green transition

Consultancy McKinsey & Co estimates that reaching net-zero requires capital spending of about $275trn over the next 30 years, equal to 7.5% of global GDP each year.

Due to the front-loading of the climate transition, capital spending will need to be higher in the period up to 2030, totalling $86trn by 2030 and reaching about 9.0% of global GDP in 2030.

It is happening

Many nations are embracing the net zero goal. This results in new climate specific policies and broader energy, industrial, infrastructure and land use policies.

Consumers are demanding more sustainable products and services. According to one survey, 90% feel that companies have a responsibility to take care of the planet and its people.

Investors are realising that climate change is material to the performance of companies.

Today, investors with $72trn in assets under management are incorporating a net-zero consideration into their portfolio management.

Companies are adapting their operations, products and services to a net-zero business model. Not only because a net-zero business model makes sense from an environmental perspective, but also from an economic one.

Key transition sectors

We have identified seven transition sectors that are driving the transition to a regenerative economy.

They are set to be the major beneficiaries of this significant capital spending. The current share of emissions from these sectors and the capital investment required are shown below.

Sectors set to benefit most from transition-based capital spending

Source: IPCC, Climate Change 2021, Summary for Policymakers and Goldman Sachs, 2021

For example, the power generation sector ensures the transition from fossil fuels to clean energy. In 2021 oil, natural gas, and coal still accounted for 80% of total energy supply worldwide and solar and wind only for 10%. This is about to change.

According to the International Energy Agency (IEA), the share of fossil fuels is expected to fall to 20% by 2050.

The electrification of transport is the major area of focus within the transport sector and includes the transition from the combustion engine to electric vehicles.

Overall, 60% of all new car sales are expected to be electric by 2030. The buildings and construction sector enables the transition from high emitting buildings to net-zero buildings.

Net-zero buildings are highly energy-efficient buildings with all remaining operational energy used from renewable energy to achieve net-zero carbon emissions annually.

The transition to a new food system is covered by companies within agriculture. They enable the transition to a regenerative food system thanks to sustainable intensification, and smart water and waste management solutions.

Conclusion

Today's system is failing. The transition to a regenerative economy requires substantial and universal investment, providing once-in-a-lifetime opportunities within seven select industrial sectors.

They will be the major beneficiaries of this significant capital spending cycle making them a key opportunity for investors.

Melanie Beyeler is senior portfolio manager at EFG Asset Management