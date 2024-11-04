EFG and BlueOrchard join forces to launch global impact fund

EFG Asset Management has teamed up with specialist impact investment manager BlueOrchard to launch the New Capital – BlueOrchard Global Impact Credit fund.
The Article 9 SDFR fund will primarily target green, social or sustainable labelled corporate bonds, and represents EFG's second foray into sustainable investments following the launch of the New Capital Climate Transition Equity fund in 2023. Domiciled in Luxembourg, the fund will offer a plethora of retail and institutional share classes in euros, sterling, US dollars and Swiss francs. EFG UK expands services with launch of independent asset management platform "We are very pleased to launch this new impact fund together with BlueOrchard, a pioneer in impact investing, as we lo...
