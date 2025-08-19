UK borrowing costs rise as gilt yields surge to near 27-year high

BoE expectations changed

Linus Uhlig
clock • 1 min read

UK 30-Year gilt yields rose to highs last seen in 1998 high on Monday (19 August) as market expectations for future Bank of England rate cuts shifted.

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Linus Uhlig
Author spotlight

Linus Uhlig

Linus Uhlig is a senior reporter at Investment Week

View profile
More from Linus Uhlig

Apax Global Alpha take-private deal sparks rethink for PE investment trusts

Robinhood rolls out AI investment assistant to UK customers

More on Fixed income

UK borrowing costs rise as gilt yields surge to near 27-year high
Fixed income

UK borrowing costs rise as gilt yields surge to near 27-year high

BoE expectations changed

Linus Uhlig
Linus Uhlig
clock 19 August 2025 • 1 min read
Reform needed as UK fiscal situation turns 'unsustainable'
Fixed income

Reform needed as UK fiscal situation turns 'unsustainable'

Possibility of 'breakdown' in gilt market

Patrick Brusnahan
Patrick Brusnahan
clock 11 August 2025 • 3 min read
Man Group's Mike Scott: Winners and losers in global high yield
Fixed income

Man Group's Mike Scott: Winners and losers in global high yield

'Finding good houses in bad neighbourhoods'

Mike Scott
clock 29 July 2025 • 4 min read
Trustpilot