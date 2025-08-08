BoE finds US-inspired uncertainty falling in UK businesses

Bank of England's Decision Maker Panel

Patrick Brusnahan
2 min read

US trade policy was reported to be one of the top three sources of uncertainty for 10% of UK businesses in July, a four percentage points decline on the previous month.

