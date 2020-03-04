Eaton Vance
An active approach: High loan yields signal buying opportunity
The case for loan funds
Industry Voice: Gaining a trading edge in emerging-markets debt
In this Q&A, Mike O’Brien, Director of Global Trading, offers his insights into how the trading desk seeks to add alpha to the investment process.
Industry Voice: Economic policy or economic growth? What matters most for sovereign bond quality and performance? See Eaton Vance's latest report
In this paper, Marshall Stocker, Ph.D, CFA, explores the key drivers of sovereign bond ratings, spread performance and frequency of defaults, paying particular attention to the determinant role that economic policy plays.
Industry Voice: New country research head explains how role will enhance Eaton Vance's edge in EM debt
This Q&A focuses on the recent appointment of Dr. Marshall Stocker as Director of Country Research within the Global Income team and what this means for the firm’s EM debt clients
The trends set to drive EMD returns higher
Q2 2019 saw strong performances recorded on the main indices tracking emerging market debt (EMD), with nearly all of the risk factors across the EMD sovereign local currency, sovereign hard currency and corporate hard currency segments contributing positively...
Concannon and Mueller step up to lead Eaton Vance high yield as Weilheimer retires
Argentina is keeping reform promise (for a change)
Emerging-markets debt: A new hope
Eaton Vance 2019 Income Outlook
What lessons have been learnt over the decade since Lehmans collapsed? (Part II)
Taking an unconstrained approach to EM debt
PARTNER INSIGHT: Matt Murphy, Institutional Portfolio Manager at Eaton Vance, says the primary source of risk in emerging-market debt is benchmark construction
Emerging market local debt starts from an attractive valuation
PARTNER INSIGHT: Matt Murphy, Institutional Portfolio Manager at Eaton Vance, says no other asset class in the capital markets has such an attractive starting point
Eaton Vance: an alternative to hedging downside risk
INDUSTRY VOICE: The resurgence in equity market volatility in 2018 has again focused investor attention on how to limit downside risk in a portfolio without giving up too much of the upside potential associated with long-term equity investing.
Allocating to emerging-market debt: opportunities and pitfalls
PARTNER INSIGHT: Matt Murphy, Institutional Portfolio Manager at Eaton Vance, explains why an unconstrained EM debt mandate has the potential to generate greater alpha than is possible in a benchmark.
Yield opportunities for the contrarian investor
Industry Voice: Casting the widest net in emerging-markets debt
Eaton Vance Emerging Markets Local Income (EMLI) strategy.
Why the Brexit volatility is worth it
Asian financial crisis: What lessons have been learned 20 years on?
In the years prior to 1997, the countries known as the Asian tigers (Indonesia, South Korea, Malaysia and Thailand) experienced extraordinary economic performance along with macroeconomic stability.
Eaton Vance launches defensive global equity fund
Eaton Vance unveils global high yield fund
Industry Voice: Capitalising on the growth of the global high-yield market
This paper explores how to capitalise on the growing high-yield market.
What are fixed income managers' responses to the reflation theme taking hold of markets?
Fund managers from Investment Week's Fixed Income Market Focus discuss their strategies for today's uncertain market environment.
Eaton Vance's Mueller: The drivers set to power high yield performance in 2017
Jeff Mueller, high yield portfolio manager at Eaton Vance, talks to Lawrence Gosling about his outlook for the sector in 2017.
Industry Voice: A contrarian's guide to the 2017 equity market
Edward J. Perkin, the Chief Equity Investment Officer for Eaton Vance, explores the 2017 markets forecast; in a period of such uncertainty, believing rumours and hearsay can be dangerous.