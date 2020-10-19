When worlds collide: Boutiques to benefit from 'crunch point' as mega-mergers ramp up

Deals within the asset management industry in the first nine-and-a-half months of 2020 globally added up to $38.2bn

Smaller boutique fund management groups are set to benefit from a forthcoming "crunch point" for serial underperforming rivals as the large groups get ever-larger through M&A activity, leading to more top-quality teams defecting to firms where they "are more connected to the profits they are generating".

Jefferies analyst Tom Mills believes 2020 will be "something of a crunch point" for an industry that has consistently failed to deliver outperformance versus benchmarks and passive products.

Morgan Stanley to acquire Eaton Vance in $1.2trn tie-up

This has led to pressure on organic growth and fee margins, meaning appetite for mega-mergers continues to increase.

The current year began with Franklin Templeton's $5.2bn acquisition of Legg Mason in February. That deal was eclipsed more recently by Morgan Stanley's $7.5bn purchase of Eaton Vance.

A further blockbuster tie-up between Invesco and Janus Henderson is rumoured to be on the cards after activist investor Trian Fund Management took 10% stakes in both and said it would encourage them to pursue "certain strategic combinations such as mergers, acquisitions, consolidators or other extraordinary corporate transactions".

Trian, led by Nelson Peltz, was instrumental in facilitating the Franklin-Legg Mason deal, having built up a large position in the latter.

Update: Franklin Templeton completes Legg Mason tie-up

Deals within the asset management industry in the first nine-and-a-half months of 2020 globally added up to $38.2bn, according to Refinitiv, the highest figure in a corresponding period since 2014 despite fewer deals than the past couple of years.

One upshot of the mega-mergers, according to Hugh Elwes, managing director of Stephens Europe, is a potential disenfranchising of those managing the underlying funds.

"The bigger [the asset management firms] get and the more organisational structure there is, the worse that problem gets," Elwes reasoned.

"What that means is teams of the best fund managers get upset that they have little connection with the P&L they are generating their profits for and therefore want to spin out.

"There is definitely scope, as the pool of good alpha-generating equity managers shrinks, for those teams and those people to recollect into smaller, more focused entities that have enough infrastructure to support them but where they are more connected to the profits they are generating."

RWC Partners' CEO Dan Mannix agreed, claiming that for boutique offerings, large-scale mergers "create opportunity to recruit people and acquire some specialist investment capabilities" from other firms.

Mannix said success moves the dial less for larger organisations, as opposed to boutiques, which can launch a new product and raise $1bn - a figure that is "very meaningful for us".

Stonehage Fleming to acquire Cavendish Asset Management

"It does mean that in certain areas, the large organisations are not interested in competing anymore," Mannix said. "They are moving on to compete in different areas; that it is very exciting for a business like ours.

"Take value equities or convertible bonds, which have been out of favour for some time - who are going to be the providers of choice for those products when demand comes back, which it is starting to do?"

RWC recently won the mandate for the £479m Temple Bar Investment Trust from Ninety One, for instance, following its recent hire of BNY Mellon's Global Equity Income team led by Nick Clay.

Mannix said the firm had invested a lot in its platform and technology and wanted to "get the operational gearing from that", but simply merging with a similar sized entity would be unlikely to have benefits.

Mannix also highlighted the likes of Polar Capital, Liontrust, Premier Miton and Majedie as smaller firms currently performing well.