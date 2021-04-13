Industry Voice: Credit markets- one year after the pandemic's outbreak

First, to understand how significant changes have been, we can look at the two largest sectors in the credit universe, floating-rate loans and high-yield bonds. Both sectors experienced sharp declines when global fears intensified in March 2020: The S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index fell by 12.37% in the month, while the ICE BofA Global High Yield Index declined by 12.68%.

Policymakers were quick to act as economic conditions worsened. The U.S. Federal Reserve (Fed), the European Central Bank and the Bank of Japan took unprecedented steps to ease monetary policy, which boosted confidence and caused markets to rally.

Sticking with the examples of the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index and the ICE BofA Global High Yield Index, we can see that the bounce for both loans and global high yield brought the sectors back into positive territory, with returns of 3.12% and 6.60%, respectively, for 2020 as a whole.

With vaccine rollouts ramping up, it appears that there is light at the end of the tunnel. In this paper, we examine the lie of the land in credit markets today to spell out where we see opportunity.

The new credit landscape

When considering the profound change that credit markets have witnessed over the past 12 months, key questions remain. Specifically, what will the lasting impact be and how will the new credit market landscape shape investing into the future?

Given the breadth and depth of the investment universe covered by the Eaton Vance Multi Asset Credit (MAC) team, we believe we are in a position to answer these questions. Here, comparing and contrasting our proprietary skew analysis over the nearly one-year period (March 31, 2020 to February 28, 2021) can yield valuable insights.

For background, skew analysis combines our long-term forward-looking views with shorter-term assessments to determine asymmetric risk/return profiles across credit sectors. The matrices in Exhibit A show our approach. On the x-axis sits our five-year forward-looking assessment for risk-adjusted returns. On the y-axis is our one-year skew analysis, which assesses how likely these same assets are to generate excess returns over that shorter time frame. We seek to identify markets that plot further right on the x-axis and higher up on the y-axis.

Sources: ICE Data Indices, LLC, S&P/LCD, JPMorgan as of February 28, 2021. U.S. High Yield represented by ICE BofA US High Yield Index. Euro High Yield represented by ICE BofA Euro High Yield Index. GBP High Yield represented by ICE BofA Sterling High Yield Index. US Loans represented by S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index. Euro Loans represented by S&P European Leveraged Loan Index. EM IG Corp and EM HY Corp represented by ICE BofA Emerging Markets Corporate Plus Index. EM IG Sov and EM HY Sov represented by ICE BofA Emerging Markets External Sovereign Index. CLOs represented by J.P. Morgan Collateralized Loan Obligation Index (CLOIE) Post Crisis.

The pandemic's impact on the risk/return picture for credit assets is shown in the snapshot from March 31, 2020 in the left-hand chart in Exhibit A. Price dislocations opened up value across the credit market.The skew analysis showed an outlook for positive risk-adjusted excess returns across credit assets on both the shorter- and longer-term time horizons (i.e., broad-based allocations to credit markets) were likely to make money.

