Eaton Vance co-head of emerging markets debt set to retire

John Baur of Eaton Vance to retire in 2024.

Baur, who has worked at the firm since 2005, has set his retirement date for 1 February 2024.

A spokesperson for the firm said he will maintain his portfolio management and leadership responsibilities until 30 June of this year, when he will then transition to senior advisor until his retirement.

Baur currently manages various funds for Eaton Vance, which is now owned by Morgan Stanley Investment Management.

These include the firm's $1.8bn Global Macro Absolute Return fund, $1.6bn Global Macro Absolute Return Advantage fund and Emerging Markets Local Income fund.

Following Baur's transition to senior advisor, Kyle Lee will become co-head of the emerging markets debt team alongside Marshall Stocker.

Lee has worked at Eaton Vance since 2007 and will maintain his portfolio management and regional coverage responsibilities.

A spokesperson added: "The emerging markets debt strategies will continue to be managed with no changes to their process and philosophy."