Industry Voice: Active vs. Passive in Emerging Markets Debt

These are promising times for emerging markets (EM) debt, as we see a number of macro factors aligning in a broad tail wind for the sector. EM economic growth is leading the global recovery, yet EM is the only major sector with broadly attractive valuations. In developed markets, while rates have backed up from their extreme lows at the start of the year, monetary policies continue to anchor core interest rates at low levels. The U.S. dollar is likely to remain weak as deficits continue to soar. The widespread search by investors for the higher yields available from EM debt will likely continue to provide support.

At the same time, COVID-19 continues to wreak havoc on lives and livelihoods in EM countries, which vary widely in their ability to navigate the economic challenges, with a growing roster of defaults and debt restructurings.

What investment approach is best suited to a sector with a clear tail wind but pockmarked with trouble spots?

In developed markets, the choice between active or passive management offers investors a valid baseline distinction. But in emerging markets, the same choice is likely to mislead rather than enlighten. Fortunately, in EM there is a third choice: proactive management from the Eaton Vance EM debt team.

This paper outlines how our proactive investment process is optimized to generate alpha from the sector's unique challenges and opportunities. We start with the flaws inherent in passive and most active EM management.

