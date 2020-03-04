Dividend Growth
FTSE 100 dividends set for slowest growth since 2010 - AJ Bell
Increase of 1.8% expected in 2020
Architas' Causton: UK CEOs must be pragmatic about dividends
At this stage in the cycle, and in many sectors, there is continued pressure on company management to grow their dividends. There was record dividend growth in the UK in the second quarter and dividends are on track to reach a record high of close to...
How local Chinese brands are becoming international players
Focus on Asia income
AJ Bell warns investors over 'questionably high' FTSE 100 dividend yields
Consistent dividend growth a key trend
UK companies pay record Q3 dividends after mining sector boost
Benefitting from oil price rise
BB Biotech Focus Guide
Focus guide on BB Biotech
RLAM's Cholwill and Marwood: Investors should not get 'beguiled' by very high yields
Royal London Asset Management (RLAM) managers Martin Cholwill and Richard Marwood have identified some of the sweet spots for investors looking for equity income opportunities in an 'anaemic' growth environment.
M&G's Rhodes: 'I don't want to lose the ability to go against the grain, but we can get better at it'
Global Dividend fund seeing performance turnaround
Why more vigorous 'stress-testing' of assumptions is vital for income investors
In these testing times for the global economy, investors are looking for reassurance their dividends can, at the very least, be maintained, writes portfolio manager Mark Whitehead of the Securities Trust of Scotland (STS).
Seneca Global Income & Growth trust to introduce discount control mechanism
Will come into effect in July 2016
SLI's Nimmo: My six rules for making money from small caps
Nimmo's trust top of sector over decade
Brunner trust's Thomas: We need to be more 'mature' about China
Opportunities in consumer stocks
Has low earnings growth stopped companies generating dividend growth?
With some companies unable to generate the necessary earnings growth to continue increasing dividends, Gervais Williams, manager of the Miton MicroCap trust, explores the options for investors to ensure their portfolios continue to generate a rising income...
The headwinds and tailwinds for European income investors
Stephen Macklow-Smith, manager of the JPMorgan European investment trust, analyses the sector winners and losers following the end of Europe's earnings season.
Fourth Invesco fund to exit IA UK Equity Income sector
Invesco Perpetual's £600m Income & Growth fund is to move out of the Investment Association's UK Equity Income sector this Friday (27 February) after failing to meet the trade body's yield requirements.
Beagles: Why I refuse to invest in 'bond lookalikes'
JO Hambro Capital Management's Clive Beagles has blamed an underweight in defensive stocks for the underperformance of the £2.7bn UK Equity Income fund last year but said he refuses to invest in "bond lookalikes".
UK to lag global dividend growth in 2015
UK companies are acting as a drag on an otherwise buoyant global dividend outlook, according to Hendersons' Global Dividend Index.
The traditional income stocks that now look vulnerable
Year-on-year aggregate dividend growth from UK companies slowed to a sluggish 1.2% in the second quarter, according to Capita Asset Services.