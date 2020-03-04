Dividend Growth

Architas' Causton: UK CEOs must be pragmatic about dividends
Architas' Causton: UK CEOs must be pragmatic about dividends

At this stage in the cycle, and in many sectors, there is continued pressure on company management to grow their dividends. There was record dividend growth in the UK in the second quarter and dividends are on track to reach a record high of close to...

Fourth Invesco fund to exit IA UK Equity Income sector
Fourth Invesco fund to exit IA UK Equity Income sector

Invesco Perpetual's £600m Income & Growth fund is to move out of the Investment Association's UK Equity Income sector this Friday (27 February) after failing to meet the trade body's yield requirements.

Beagles: Why I refuse to invest in 'bond lookalikes'
Beagles: Why I refuse to invest in 'bond lookalikes'

JO Hambro Capital Management's Clive Beagles has blamed an underweight in defensive stocks for the underperformance of the £2.7bn UK Equity Income fund last year but said he refuses to invest in "bond lookalikes".

