Global dividends hit Q1 record of $326.7bn

The increase was largely driven by the booming of special dividends over the period, the company said.

However, underlying growth - which strips out special dividends, exchange rate effects and other technical factors - was significantly slower at 3%.

One-off special dividends hit the second highest level on record - only behind Q1 2014 - at $28.8bn, with Ford and Volkswagen accounting for almost a third of the world's Q1 special dividends, Janus Henderson found.

In terms of geographies, the US dominated Q1 dividends, with headline growth rising 8.3% to a record $153.4bn. Dividend growth continued slowing in the US and dropped to 4.8% on an underlying basis in the first three months of the year.

US real estate, technology and healthcare were the three largest sectors contributing to dividend growth.

In the UK, oil companies made the largest contributions to Q1 dividend growth, although the biggest single increase came from airline company Compass, the dividends of which increased almost back to pre-pandemic levels.

There were no dividend cuts in the UK over the three-month period, with payouts in the country totalling $15.3bn. Underlying dividend growth in the UK was 5.6% for the period.

Dividends in Europe reached $60.3bn over the quarter, with Denmark, Germany and Switzerland accounting for 75% of the total paid, Janus Henderson said.

Around 96% of European companies in the index that paid dividends in Q1 either increased or kept them steady. Janus Henderson also predicted a positive outlook for Q2 2023 in Europe, with most companies expected to pay a single annual dividend "on healthy 2022 profits".

The mining sector suffered a 20% drop in payouts over the quarter - down to $16.6bn - largely caused by lower commodity prices. However, this was mostly offset by the positive contributions from banks and oil companies, Janus Henderson found.

Most sectors delivered single-digit growth over the quarter with "relatively few weak spots", the company said. Globally, 95% of companies either raised or maintained dividend levels.

Yet Janus Henderson believed the fall in mining payouts will continue to impact growth throughout 2023, with Australia, emerging markets and the UK likely the most affected. Banking and oil companies will continue to deliver strong contributions to growth.

The asset manager now expects total dividends for the year to reach around $1.6trn - a 5.2% headline increase for the year and underlying growth of 5%.

Ben Lofthouse, head of global equity income at Janus Henderson, said: "The strong dividend growth we have seen in Q1 2023 is all the more impressive considering the challenges the global economy faced in 2022, such as high inflation, rising interest rates, geopolitical conflict and continuing Covid lockdowns. Profits were nonetheless strong last year, and this has supported further dividend growth.

"The world economy is slowing as inflation, higher interest rates and tighter financial conditions increasingly impact demand, and almost all the easy gains from the post-pandemic bounceback have now been made. Happily, dividends are typically less volatile than earnings over time, however."