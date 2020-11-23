2021 - A dividend odyssey: Income funds eye bumper growth after $224bn hit this year

Improving balance sheets in recent weeks have given some managers hope for markets to stabilise next year

Equity income fund managers are predicting a strong return to dividend payments in 2021 with encouraging reports of Covid-19 vaccine developments in recent weeks lending hope of an impending return to normality, following a $224bn hit to global payouts so far in 2020 as the impact of the pandemic forced business disruption worldwide.

Total global dividends fell by more than 14% in the third quarter of 2020 as a third of companies cancelled their payouts, according to Janus Henderson Investors' latest Global Dividend Index, which reported a fall of $55bn compared to the same period in 2019.

However, this was an improvement on the 18.3% decline in payouts recorded in the second quarter, which Janus Henderson put down to "seasonal patterns" in payments that favoured "parts of the world where dividends have been more resilient".

Over the course of 2020, equity income investors have rotated portfolios away from sectors and regions most badly affected by coronavirus-related business disruption into less heavily affected areas.

FE fundinfo data shows managers in the IA Global Equity Income sector boosting exposure to areas not commonly associated with high dividend payments, with allocations to North America increasing from 38.6% at the end of February to 43.8% at the end of October, while exposure to tech, media and telecoms stocks grew from 19.2% to 22.5% over the same period.

Conversely, exposure to financials, as well as UK and European stocks more generally, had fallen.

However, this trend could be set to reverse, with income managers starting to move back into higher-yielding, lower-valued plays that - until now - had been beaten up by the coronavirus crisis, but could start to recover following the advent of a vaccine and bullish market sentiment.

Manager of the sector's largest fund, £3.5bn AUM BNY Mellon Global Income, Paul Flood said his team had sold businesses that were "structurally challenged as trends that were already underway accelerated their decline", including Harley Davidson and cosmetic retailer Coty, but held onto stocks which "are in all likelihood both able and willing to resume paying" dividends.

He added: "The uncertainty over the past six months has also created opportunities for those investors willing to look longer term and invest in high-quality businesses that are temporarily impacted by Covid-19, but which are likely to remain relevant and well positioned in their end markets.

"To this end, we have used this opportunity to reposition the portfolio to benefit from a recovery as well as increase the quality of the businesses that we own."

Bouncing back

Flood expects the fund to fare better than consensus forecasts for the FTSE World, which predict dividend cuts for the year of 16.6%, with BNY Mellon Global Income on course for a fall in distribution of around 10%.

He said: "Income will return, not least because investors who need income are reliant on equities, given the increasingly smaller yields on offer in fixed income markets, and with ageing demographics having an impact across the developed world, the pressure to resume payments will be strong.

"We are confident that over the medium term the prospects for income-paying equities are superior to those of the market as a whole."