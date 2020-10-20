Fidelity's Morse slashes exposure to European dividend cutters

Sam Morse reduced exposure to companies forced into cutting their dividends due to the coronavirus crisis as his Fidelity European Values Trust (FEV) suffered a 20% cumulative cut in payouts.

Morse told Investment Week the majority of the £1.1bn trust's holdings had weathered the Covid-19 pandemic well, leading to outperformance in the year to date.

FEV is up 6.3% to 9 October compared to its FTSE World Europe ex UK benchmark's return of 2.3% and its IT Europe ex UK sector peers' average 4.9% gain, according to FE fundinfo.

The manager said there had been a variety of reasons holdings cut their payouts, with some forced by regulators and politicians while others had more fundamental issues.

While Morse continues to back some, others have seen their stakes reduced and are candidates to be sold completely.

German eyewear company Fielmann, for instance, cancelled its 2019 dividend in order to prevent a liquidity crisis as sales dried up during lockdown.

However, the firm's "rock-solid balance sheet" meant "there was never any doubt that the business would not survive and, ultimately, thrive".

The same cannot be said of Austrian engineer Andritz and tobacco firm Swedish Match, which Morse has begun to sell down: "I still take the view you should be wary of companies that are changing their dividend policy negatively."

Morse said he looked for companies with the potential to sustainably grow dividends over a three- to five-year horizon, focusing on cash-generative firms with strong balance sheets and positive fundamentals.

Prospects for dividend growth remain important, with Morse reasoning that "as things recover, noting which companies come back to the [dividend] register and which companies start to grow their dividend again will give me increased confidence in those businesses".

"On the flipside, those that do not I may well continue to reduce or exit entirely."

With the world "not out of the woods yet", Morse thinks firms will remain cautious on returning to paying dividends again.

The bank and insurance sectors will be worth watching, he said, as they were forced into postponing payouts and may have to wait "some time" before they can resume.

However, Morse said there are still a number of banks making reasonable returns with good capital ratios and in a position to return cash.

"If we do see that dividend catalyst we could see quite a big increase in share prices," he added.

One recent addition has been Swiss insurer Zurich. As a non-EU firm, it could continue dividend payments, which have been growing at a low single-digit rate. It yields around 6%.

The share price fell due to worries about the cost of Covid in terms of insurance payouts, Morse explained. However, non-life insurance pricing in the US has shown signs of picking up recently, "which will be a big benefit to [Zurich]".

"[Zurich] has a strong balance sheet, will be able to continue to pay dividends and as that pricing improves in the US that will be reflected in improved underlying performance in the business."