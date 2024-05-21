Franklin Templeton UK head Martin Gilbey to exit in distribution leadership overhaul

Franklin Templeton head of UK Martin Gilbey is set to depart in October after seven years as part of a distribution leadership overhaul across the firm's businesses in Americas ex-US, Europe and the UK.
From 1 August, Gilbey will be succeeded by Franklin Templeton Canada board chair Andrew Ashton, who will relocate to London to assume responsibility for the UK business, subject to regulatory approval. Under his expanded remit, Ashton will continue to be responsible for Canada, which, coupled with the UK, collectively represent $76bn in assets under management. In his 27 years at Franklin Templeton, he has held several leadership roles in the US and the Americas region, CEEMEA, Korea and the UK, most recently as head of Americas (ex-US) and head of the global financial institutions...
