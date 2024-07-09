Amundi inks M&A deal to combine US arm with Victory Capital

Under the terms, Amundi will become a strategic shareholder of Victory Capital with a 26.1% stake in the business. Both companies will also enter in a 15-year distribution and services agreement as part of the combination. Amundi hits record high €2.1trn AUM in Q1 2024 As such, Amundi will become the distributor of Victory's US-manufactured active asset management products outside the US, while also becoming the supplier of non-US products for Victory's distribution in the US. The deal, which was originally revealed in April, is expected to complete in either Q4 2024 or early 20...