Calastone launches tokenised distribution service for asset managers

Calastone has launched a tokenised distribution solution to allow asset managers to tokenise any fund operating on its network and push them through blockchain-based channels.
The firm said the Calastone Tokenised Distribution solution will not require asset managers to change how their funds are structured, administered or serviced. Blockchain-native networks such as Ethereum, Polygon and Canton will be available to increase the execution and settlement of investment activity through the use of digital assets. Calastone: Tokenisation could save fund managers $135bn Calastone noted these networks are "attracting a fast-growing class of investors" that cannot be reached by traditional distribution channels. For instance, corporate treasurers, stablecoi...
