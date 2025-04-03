Calastone launches tokenised distribution service for asset managers

Leveraging blockchain-based channels

Cristian Angeloni
clock • 1 min read

Calastone has launched a tokenised distribution solution to allow asset managers to tokenise any fund operating on its network and push them through blockchain-based channels.

The firm said the Calastone Tokenised Distribution solution will not require asset managers to change how their funds are structured, administered or serviced. Blockchain-native networks such as Ethereum, Polygon and Canton will be available to increase the execution and settlement of investment activity through the use of digital assets. Calastone: Tokenisation could save fund managers $135bn Calastone noted these networks are "attracting a fast-growing class of investors" that cannot be reached by traditional distribution channels. For instance, corporate treasurers, stablecoi...

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Cristian Angeloni
Author spotlight

Cristian Angeloni

Senior Reporter at Investment Week

View profile
More from Cristian Angeloni

Allspring GI names Kate Burke CEO as Joe Sullivan steps down

AllianceBernstein secures two SDR labels on deadline day

More on Funds

Investors pause on equity exodus while preparing for Trump's next moves
Funds

Investors pause on equity exodus while preparing for Trump's next moves

UK equity funds suffer

Linus Uhlig
Linus Uhlig
clock 03 April 2025 • 3 min read
AllianceBernstein secures two SDR labels on deadline day
Funds

AllianceBernstein secures two SDR labels on deadline day

Focus labels dominating market

Cristian Angeloni
Cristian Angeloni
clock 02 April 2025 • 3 min read
FCA greenlights two further LTAFs for Aegon UK
Funds

FCA greenlights two further LTAFs for Aegon UK

Managed by JPMAM and Aegon AM

Jonathan Stapleton
Jonathan Stapleton
clock 02 April 2025 • 2 min read
Trustpilot