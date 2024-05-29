Pantheon teams up with iCapital to bolster distribution of semi-liquid PE strategy

Pantheon has partnered with iCapital to distribute its open-ended products to wealth managers, Investment Week can reveal.
iCapital will be responsible for providing a complete suite of technology and structuring capabilities to enhance access to Pantheon's evergreen offerings globally. This will include Pantheon's first semi-liquid, open-ended private equity fund, which is available outside of the US. The partnership will target distribution to wealth managers in Europe, the Middle East, Latin America and Asia. Pantheon expands wealth offering with launch of open-ended private equity fund Victor Mayer, head of international private wealth at Pantheon, said iCapital's expertise and track record in e...
