Defaqto

Concerns grow over risk-rated fund comparisons
Concerns grow over risk-rated fund comparisons

The popularity of risk-rated funds has surged as RDR approaches and investors search for greater certainty in tough markets, but research has revealed vehicles sitting within the same risk grade can perform very differently.

From strength to strength

Investor appetite for derivative-based products remains strong as the recent credit crisis has proven to have educated investors about product vulnerabilities and risks

Bridge over troubled water

The investment landscape section of Defaqto's 2009 Sipp market review - Bridge Over Troubled Water - sought to appraise the asset types being used by IFAs operating in the Sipp market when constructing Sipp investment portfolios