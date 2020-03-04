Defaqto
SimplyBiz acquires Defaqto for £74m
'Will remain an independent business'
Former Sesame director Andreas joins Defaqto in funds role
A former managing director at Sesame Bankhall Group is set to join financial services research business Defaqto as head of insight (funds and DFMs).
Defaqto hires network chief Potaczek
Financial research group Defaqto has appointed former adviser network director Frank Potaczek to head up its insight and consulting wing.
Concerns grow over risk-rated fund comparisons
The popularity of risk-rated funds has surged as RDR approaches and investors search for greater certainty in tough markets, but research has revealed vehicles sitting within the same risk grade can perform very differently.
DFMs restricted on investment choice-research
Almost a third of discretionary fund managers (DFM) cannot deal with direct investments into structured products, according to an analysis of the market.
Sipps of liquidity
Is cash the forgotten asset of the world of Self-Invested Personal Pensions?
From strength to strength
Investor appetite for derivative-based products remains strong as the recent credit crisis has proven to have educated investors about product vulnerabilities and risks
Bridge over troubled water
The investment landscape section of Defaqto's 2009 Sipp market review - Bridge Over Troubled Water - sought to appraise the asset types being used by IFAs operating in the Sipp market when constructing Sipp investment portfolios