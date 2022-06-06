Aviva Investors launches its first MPS

It will be managed by Aviva Investors' multi-asset team, drawing on the experience of its wider portfolio management teams across asset classes

The MPS solution will be available exclusively on the Aviva Platform and will form part of SimplyBiz's range of risk-controlled solutions. It was designed to align with the benchmark risk levels of the strategic asset allocation dictated and reviewed by the SimplyBiz investment committee, said Aviva.

The insurer and investment manager said the MPS was created to address the decumulation market, integrating with SimplyBiz's investment end-to-end advice solutions Centra, as well as being risk-profiled to Defaqto's decumulation tool.

Davinia Rogers, SimplyBiz investment services director, said: "We are delighted to have partnered with Aviva Investors for the launch and creation of its first ever MPS. Collaboration on this brand-new product forms part of the high-quality programme of support we are delivering to our member firms following the agreement of our managed distribution partnership, including joint educational initiatives around ESG, intergenerational advice and platforms."

"Aviva Investors, and the wider Aviva group, is trusted by intermediaries and consumers and, like SimplyBiz, has a proud heritage and track-record. One in four people in the UK have an Aviva pension, and it has been running multi asset portfolios for 40 years, with £69bn under management in multi and macro assets."

In December last year, Aviva Investors secured a multi-year managed distribution partnership with Fintel, SimplyBiz's parent company. Distribution as a service is a subscription-based service that includes research, data, product design and targeted distribution, enabling product providers to develop and distribute "highly targeted propositions," according to Fintel.

As part of the collaboration, Aviva Investors launched a new sustainable retirement solution, answering the regulatory call for downside protection in retirement, Aviva said at the time.

In addition, Aviva licensed Fintel's strategic asset allocation model for both the new retirement fund and existing model portfolio solutions.