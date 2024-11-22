ETF providers launch unlisted share classes to address slow adoption in fast-growing MPS market

Technological and cost barriers

Valeria Martinez
clock • 5 min read

An increasing number of ETF providers are launching unlisted share classes as part of a race to tap into the fast-growing Managed Portfolio Service market, which has so far been slow at adopting these products due to technological and cost barriers.

Fidelity International joined HSBC Asset Management in rolling out an unlisted share class for its £1.2bn US Quality Income ETF, with Legal & General's asset management arm and Franklin Templeton also exploring similar moves. With the MPS market in the UK expected to see significant growth in the coming years, some providers said unlisted share classes could accelerate the adoption of ETFs among discretionary fund managers. Cross-platform functionality is key for a successful MPS product, but some platforms used by IFAs do not support the trading of ETFs due to technological barriers ...

Valeria Martinez
Valeria Martinez

News Editor at Investment Week

