Advisers shift away from recommending bonds for clients

The technology provider's ‘Investment Bond Service Review 2024' report noted advisers are recommending bonds after personal pensions and investment ISAs. Just over one third (35%) of advisers said they would recommend onshore bonds next and 19% said they would recommend international bonds. UK investors add more to North American equity funds in Q1 than over last nine years combined Last year's review found advisers were recommending an average of 2.7 different types of bonds in 2022. However, the most recent analysis found that the average fell to 1.4 in 2023. Open architecture...