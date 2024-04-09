Advisers shift away from recommending bonds for clients

Fewer financial advisers are recommending bonds when compared with figures 12 months ago, Defaqto has found.
The technology provider's ‘Investment Bond Service Review 2024' report noted advisers are recommending bonds after personal pensions and investment ISAs. Just over one third (35%) of advisers said they would recommend onshore bonds next and 19% said they would recommend international bonds. UK investors add more to North American equity funds in Q1 than over last nine years combined Last year's review found advisers were recommending an average of 2.7 different types of bonds in 2022. However, the most recent analysis found that the average fell to 1.4 in 2023. Open architecture...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes