Defaqto eyes further acquisitions after RSMR buyout

Speaking to Investment Week's sister title Professional Adviser, Milliken confirmed that Defaqto is open to making more acquisitions and explained that a key angle of RSMR acquisition is the complementary nature of both companies' expertise. Defaqto today (16 July) confirmed its acquisition of fund ratings and research agency RSMR. RSMR is a fund ratings and research agency founded in 2004. Its qualitative research, particularly in single strategy funds, is expected by the acquirer to perform alongside Defaqto's multi-asset quantitative research capabilities, notably within managed po...