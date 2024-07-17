Defaqto eyes further acquisitions after RSMR buyout

Defaqto's recent acquisition of fund ratings agency RSMR highlights "strategic synergy and customer value enhancement", according to Defaqto chief executive John Milliken.
Speaking to Investment Week's sister title Professional Adviser, Milliken confirmed that Defaqto is open to making more acquisitions and explained that a key angle of RSMR acquisition is the complementary nature of both companies' expertise. Defaqto today (16 July) confirmed its acquisition of fund ratings and research agency RSMR. RSMR is a fund ratings and research agency founded in 2004. Its qualitative research, particularly in single strategy funds, is expected by the acquirer to perform alongside Defaqto's multi-asset quantitative research capabilities, notably within managed po...
