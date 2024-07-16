Defaqto acquires RSMR in fund research and ratings expansion

RSMR was set up in 2004 and distributes its research to advisers and investment professionals via platforms, provider channels, advice technology or directly from its portal. As part of the deal, Defaqto's parent company Fintel will boost the distribution of RSMR's research, the former said. John Milliken, CEO of Defaqto, noted the deal is part of the company's growth strategy – which has included the acquisitions of AKG and MICAP last year. Defaqto unveils new ratings for AIM and unlisted BR services "RSMR is another strategically important acquisition, adding industry expertis...