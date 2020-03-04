currency
Currency set to drive returns from EMD in 2020
While valuations in emerging bond markets may look fairer after solid performance in 2019, we believe various factors remain supportive to the outlook.
T. Bailey's Askew: Investors 'too blasé' about non-sterling exposure
Manager increases funds' sterling weighting
Neuberger Berman's top Q1 currency calls
Underweight GBP and EUR
FX market volatility: What will happen in 2020?
2019 was marked by US dollar appreciation
US removes 'currency manipulator' label from China
Ahead of 'phase one' agreement
From Brexit to Turkey and beyond: The top macro tips for 2020
Which areas should investors pay attention to?
Investors must 'rethink safe havens' - JPMAM
New report on Long Term Capital Market Assumptions
Invesco's Taylor: The importance of using currency in portfolios
The US dollar has performed well, up more than 7% since the end of 2017, and continues to enjoy a number of supports.
Flows into EMD assets 'likely to persist'
Hard currency (HC) and local currency (LC) emerging market debt (EMD) have already delivered 13% and 10.3% this year respectively.
Why Greek bonds are the unlikely 'best in class' assets to hold
Most fixed income has performed well in 2019 aided by the change in outlook from many central banks around the world and the gross redemption yield (GRY) on many bonds have fallen to very low or negative levels.
Five dollar dynamics investors need to know
Safe‑haven status of the dollar remains intact
Managers warned unhedged global bonds could see 'huge losses' if sterling rebounds
Pound hovering over $1.23 region amid Brexit fears
Carney: Pound acting like emerging market currency
Brexit taking its toll on sterling
UK stocks look more attractive after fresh slump in sterling
Pound hit by Parliament shutdown plans
How will renminbi movements affect other Asian currencies?
We believe the move of US dollar/Chinese renminbi above seven during early August is symbolic, and the country has explained it is in response to the US-imposed tariffs on Chinese goods.
Neuberger Berman CIO: How Q2 has changed our outlook
Look ahead to the next three months
Pictet launches GEM long/short fixed income fund
Pictet TR-Sirius offered externally for first time
Relying on emerged economies for growth
Headwinds in the most unexpected places
Boris Johnson's Britain: The outlook for UK assets
How will the industry fare under his premiership?
Dan Kemp: What UK investors can learn from the Champions League
Global-facing UK equities offer best relative value
Update: Facebook subsidiary Calibra to introduce digital wallet for new digital currency
Slated for 2020 launch
Emerging market investors shrug off China's debt problem
Record high debt-to-GDP ratio no issue for bullish managers
Matthews Asia's Kong: Currency moves, global growth and policy changes
Favourable rate environment
US recession checklist: The signs to look out for
The state of the current market