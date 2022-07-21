Currency moves explainer: The causes and impact on portfolios and the options for action

In mid-July, the euro and the dollar hit parity with $1 equivalent to €1

While currency fluctuations are always around, there have been some starker, more significant shifts in recent months and it is important for investors to understand what is causing these changes, how it is impacting portfolios and what changes they may need to make as a result.

The causes

Currencies shift for all sorts of reasons, including sentiment, economic data points, central bank policy trade flows and more.

In the current scenario, interest rate rises are playing a significant role and "any hint of policy moves from central banks are being scrutinised instantly, causing big currency moves", according to Neil Birrell, chief investment officer at Premier Miton Investors.

"While other currencies have seen shifts in value over 2022 to date (for example, the war in Ukraine has weighed on the euro), the moves in the dollar has been the biggest story in foreign exchange markets so far this year," explained Michael Walsh, solutions strategist at T. Rowe Price.

He added that he sees the dollar as "being more fully valued versus its own history than at any time over the last 15 years".

Euro/dollar parity was the story to hit mainstream news, but the dollar has been making strong advances against almost all currencies in recent months.

The US currency has been buoyed significantly by aggressive rate rises from the Federal Reserve, with more anticipated as next week the Fed is expected to announce another 75 basis point hike.

Walsh added that the greenback is also benefiting from a quicker recovery from the pandemic relative to other large economies globally, along with "the view of the US dollar as a bolthole in times of market stress".

What it means for portfolios

Most portfolios will have a degree of currency risk. While at times it may be a slight impact on portfolios, it can become one of the biggest risks when markets are moving.

Every portfolio has a base currency, which is what it is priced at. That means that if you invest in assets that are dominated in currencies other than the base, you will be exposed to exchange rates.

Coombs explained that unmanaged currency can "override a manager's active decisions".

He painted an example of a portfolio with 50% in US assets and said if there was a 15% currency move this will have a "much bigger impact" on the overall returns then a 10% upward move in the highest conviction investment.

Recently, increases in the value of the dollar will have boosted recent returns on unhedged US assets for a sterling investor so far this year. Meanwhile, sterling remains relatively strong against the euro, so their European assets will be suffering more.

Exchange rates can also impact international competitiveness, sales and profitability for companies that operate globally, a report from MSCI highlighted.

"For example, an appreciating dollar can reduce the competitiveness of multinational US companies, as they get priced out by local competitors in international markets," the report said. "In contrast, the euro's slide can expand profit margins for export-oriented European companies."

MSCI found that companies with a higher share of dollar revenue, such as US utilities, real estate and telecom firms, were more likely to benefit from the surging greenback.

What investors can do

So, what can investors do? The first thing is understanding a portfolio's exposure to currency risk and how that interplays with the rest of the portfolio.

"For example, emerging market bonds in local currency can see considerable volatility from both changes in value of the underlying bonds and moves in the respective currencies," explained Walsh.

The way to restrict this impact is to hedge out the currency exposure. Walsh highlighted the use of forward foreign exchange contracts as a "widespread practice".

Coombs added that investors can use derivatives such as call options on the base currency, but "this will probably be even more expensive". Investors can also purchase sterling hedged versions of active global funds. In this scenario the investor adopts the currency risk versus the global benchmarks not the managers.

However, it is not necessary, or even advisory to blindly hedge out all exposure. Coombs said it should be done "to a level that adds a diversification benefit".

"We love foreign currency exposure during periods of sterling weakness as it feels like a bonus, but the opposite is true when it is strengthening," he added. "In addition, persistent dollar strength can be very tough for emerging markets, which can then play a role in more tactical decision making."

Walsh added that unhedged exposure can serve as "an additional anchor for portfolios in period of turbulence". He highlighted the dollar, yen and Swiss franc as examples of currencies that have played this role in the past, further flagging that this has not been the case for the yen so far this year.

"The dollar in particular, can add useful defensive characteristics to an investor's portfolio," he said. "When investors are very fearful about the return outlook for a wide range of markets, US assets are frequently viewed as the safest place to be. This drives up demand for US dollars from investors worldwide."

"We would suggest investors should regularly review hedging exposures currency by currency, with a view to selecting the desired mix of hedged and unhedged exposures," Walsh concluded.