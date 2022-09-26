Speculation that the central bank will have an emergency rate hike after sterling hits record lows.

Since Friday (23 September) when Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng began his stint in office by introducing the biggest tax cuts 50 years, the UK has been a hotbed of volatility, with sterling and markets down.

When markets opened today (26 September) sterling slid by almost 5%, setting a new record low at $1.035. Many economists are now concerned that sterling will fall to parity against the dollar, with Bloomberg reporting a 60% chance of this occurring.

The FTSE 100 edged higher at the open than expected, up 0.3% following a sell off on Friday. But, the more domestically focused FTSE 250 has felt more of a hit, falling 0.5% at the open.

Kwarteng's Mini Budget sees sterling slump to record low versus the dollar

Government spokespersons for Prime Minister Liz Truss have said that the government does not comment on market moves and it would be sticking to its fiscal plan as laid last Friday.

Attention has turned to the Bank of England to intervene and all day City traders have been increasing bets it will call an emergency meeting to raise interest rates following sterling's collapse. The idea is that a small hike would help stabilise sterling before the Bank of England's next meeting in November.

Only last week the central bank made its seventh consecutive rate hike, this time 0.5 percentage points. But commentators were split on whether or not this would be not only a good move from the central bank, but even an effective one.

Oliver Brown, investment director at RC Brown Investment Management, said: "The government's tax cuts were economically illiterate as they are inflationary, at a time when the bank of England is trying to combat inflation - so the government and the BoE are working against each other.

"It is therefore quite possible that BoE raises rates at an emergency measure by 1% in order to encourage overseas investors to buy our gilt issuance. It may also stop its quantitative tightening."

Either way, Brown said he expected sterling "to remain volatile and this does nothing to encourage a stable environment for UK companies".

Yields on ten-year gilts surge to over 4%

Rupert Thompson, investment strategist at Kingswood, said that the past week had been a "torrid affair" with major moves in many markets, not just the UK.

He said the falling pound would "reinforce the BOE's determination to raise rates" but he said any emergency action would be a "considerable overreaction ".

Ben Laidler, global markets strategist at eToro, said the government's proudly announced Growth Plan on Friday has "spectacularly backfired in already nervous currency and bond markets".

"Its energy bill and tax cut support will help many as the economy teeters on the brink of recession, but the markets' slump is adding significant costs to many consumers today and leaves the authorities with few, and only, bad options to address," he added.

On the potential emergency hike, Laidler noted "the UK authorities have no good options" left to address the current currency crisis, pointing out that Bank of England would not be the only one to intervene in a currency slump just this month.

Last week, the Bank of Japan Bank of Japan intervened in the currency market for the first time since 1998, after the yen fell to ¥145.36 against the US dollar following the Federal Reserve's rate hike.

Bank of England raises interest rates to 2.25%

"But the UK is in a tougher situation with higher inflation, much lower foreign exchange reserves, and fiscal policy now pulling in the opposite direction," Laidler added.

The pressure being placed on the Bank of England could become more precarious if it forces its hand too fast and sends the economy into a full blown recession, said Ben Yearsley, co-founder of Fairview Investing.

Yearsley added that the Bank of England "has been behind the curve for 18 months or so" and not raising rates high enough last week. However, he noted that the bank should not panic and tip tip the economy into recession by aggressively upping rates.

"Rates will still go up, over time, but not to the level the market is suggesting of around 5.8%, mainly as the economy has too much debt and cannot cope with rates at that level," he said.