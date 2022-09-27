Sterling takes a pounding, but is it near its lows?

Is there another crash in the offing? We think there are risks. But at some point, possibly at valuations not too far below where the pound now sits, so much bad news will have been priced in that the currency will look a bargain.

Certainly, the UK has a plethora of problems. There is the energy shock, rising public debt, a big trade deficit and looming recessionary risks set against a backdrop of one of the highest inflation rates in the developed world.

All of which, in part, explains why sterling trades at such a steep discount against the dollar. We estimate sterling is undervalued by some 26% against the US currency, which is close to three standard deviations below a fair value estimate of USD1.51. Sterling has not been this weak against the dollar since the early 1980s.

On the other hand, while Britain faces considerable economic hurdles, so too do other major economies. The pound is more or less where it was against the euro following the Brexit vote and our models suggest sterling is broadly at fair value against the single currency.

At the same time, it has even managed to appreciate against the yen this year - and is well up from where it was at its post-Brexit lows. So while sterling is significantly undervalued on a trade-weighted basis - some 6%, or one standard deviation below fair value - this is mostly a dollar story. The dollar's near cross-the-board strength comes on the back of an increasingly aggressive Federal Reserve tightening policy and its safe haven status at a time when war once again roils Europe.

However, the single biggest risk sterling faces is a widening inflationary differential between the UK and other economies. Only a few weeks ago, economists were competing with each other to see who could come up with the highest estimate for next year's inflation rate, topping out at over 20%. The same economists backpedalled a little following prime minister Liz Truss's proposed energy price caps designed to shield households and prevent smaller business from going under.

Even so, the disinflationary effects of the energy price cap will to some extent be offset by the extra borrowing required to finance the policy, stretching already unsustainable public finances. Making matters worse, second round inflationary effects are starting to appear - wage settlements are increasing and workers are striking for more.

The Bank of England will struggle to mitigate these effects - overall, there does not seem to be a great deal of joined-up policymaking, which could prove to be yet another worry for foreign holders of sterling assets.

The closer foreign investors look at the UK the more they are likely to see sterling as an emerging market currency. Our economists expect sterling to weaken further, particularly against the euro and especially if the European energy crisis eases - though that will, in part, be down to how the Russian-Ukraine war develops. On the other hand, a dollar depreciation cycle should help to lift sterling back to around USD1.30 by the end of 2023, from the current lows of USD1.14.

Where then does that leave sterling-based multi asset portfolios?

Our guiding principle is to limit currency risk. To that end, our minimum sterling exposure is 60% of our portfolio, which is roughly the current level. In more normal times, our exposure is closer to 80%. That does not mean we are holding that proportion of our portfolio in sterling-denominated assets; in fact we only have a minimum of these right now as we see better prospects elsewhere.

Indeed, our low weighting has more to do with the relative attractiveness of the dollar as a safe haven and expectation that the Fed will be more aggressive than other central banks in stifling inflation. We use currency hedges in order to maintain our sterling weighting while also holding dollar assets as we defend the purchasing power of our portfolio. Meanwhile, our non-sterling exposure is in dollars, gold, commodities and some Swiss francs.

Sterling is cheap - though long experience has shown us that currencies can spend a long time away from fair value. But with so much bad news already priced into the pound, at some point, as an investor, it starts to make sense to hold one's nose and own it. We have not quite got there yet, but it might not be too far off.

Andrew Cole is a senior investment manager in the multi-asset team at Pictet Asset Management