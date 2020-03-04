cryptocurrencies
Bitcoin's institutional boost: Where now following launch of UK's first long only crypto fund?
Asset managers slowly flocking to cryptocurrencies
ASI hires ex-crypto investment head Grimsley as director
Joins from Prime Factor Capital
Outlook 2020: One coin to rule them all
Plotting the dollar standard's downfall?
WisdomTree enters crypto with Bitcoin ETP
Opening investor exposure to digital assets
Stellar Bitcoin returns as cryptocurrency outperforms traditional asset classes
Returned 3,233% in the five years to 31 October
The pitfalls of risk assessment in cryptocurrencies
Bitcoin addresses now in US sanctions lists
Is every recession precursor 'bubbling to the surface'?
Now a well-chronicled global incident, on 9 March 2009 the S&P 500 index suffered the worst decline in value since the Great Depression.
FCA eyes retail ban on crypto-derivatives
‘No reliable basis for valuation’
Cryptocurrencies: The next chapter lies in regulation
Improving checks and balances to make sector thrive
Bond managers prepare for volatility in Europe as Italy plans new 'currency'
Proposals for new 'mini-BOTs' mooted
Can blockchain change wealth management?
Exploring 'smart contracts' and other developments
Update: Facebook subsidiary Calibra to introduce digital wallet for new digital currency
Slated for 2020 launch
Investors lose £27m to 'get rich quick' crypto and forex scams in 2018/19
Complaints triple in past year
Financial fraud spike reveals 'cracks in the structure' of UK regulation
Reported financial investment-related fraud cases grew by 74% in 2018
Bitcoin versus the FCA
How can the regulator and cryptocurrency see eye to eye?
Will Russia replace reserve currency with Bitcoin?
New approach to using digital assets
FCA: 'Get rich quick' crypto investors do not understand the asset
Amid increased scrutiny of the asset class
Bitcoin: The end of the beginning
Turbulent times for the cryptocurrency
Allianz GI CEO: Cryptoassets more suited to 'criminal underworld' than investors
Predicts greater regulatory scrutiny to come
What impact will blockchain have on the asset and wealth management industry?
The Bigger Picture on technology
FCA makes way for new regulation with crypto consultation
Regulator says 'cryptoassets pose a range of substantial risks to consumers'
How have crypto assets evolved as an investment alternative?
Peter Schwabach of Shield Investment Management and Simon Wajcenberg of North Block Capital, discuss how they are using crypto assets to generate above-average returns for investors as the sector seeks regulation.
UK regulators reveal 'comprehensive' crypto regulation plans
Sale of crypto-referencing derivatives could be banned
Bitcoin, gold and the cash crash
Where cryptocurrencies may thrive when commodities falter