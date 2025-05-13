SEC chair: Open up rules to make US 'crypto capital of the planet'

In a speech at the Crypto Task Force Roundtable on Tokenisation on Monday (12 May), Atkins said it is "a new day at the SEC" – where policymaking "will no longer result from ad hoc enforcement actions". Instead, the regulator will use its existing rulemaking to set "fit-for-purpose standards for market participants", Atkins explained, as he suggested a scaling back of regulatory investigations and a more open approach. As part of this, he shared plans to develop a "rational regulatory framework for cryptoasset markets" where trading and issuing of the likes of bitcoin and ethereum ar...