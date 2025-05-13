SEC chair: Open up rules to make US 'crypto capital of the planet'

Newly appointed Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) chair Paul Atkins said a "key priority" will be to open up the regulation of cryptoassets, in order to fulfil President Trump's ambition for the United States to lead in the market.
In a speech at the Crypto Task Force Roundtable on Tokenisation on Monday (12 May), Atkins said it is "a new day at the SEC" – where policymaking "will no longer result from ad hoc enforcement actions". Instead, the regulator will use its existing rulemaking to set "fit-for-purpose standards for market participants", Atkins explained, as he suggested a scaling back of regulatory investigations and a more open approach. As part of this, he shared plans to develop a "rational regulatory framework for cryptoasset markets" where trading and issuing of the likes of bitcoin and ethereum ar...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes