Bitcoin hits record high as US embraces digital currency

Bitcoin hit a record high of $111,875 early this morning (22 May), as support for the digital asset continues to push its value to new levels.
It has since fallen to $110,781 at the time of reporting, according to data from MarketWatch. The digital currency's previous peak was just over $100,000 in January 2025. President Donald Trump is set to give digital assets a boost as he plans to review stablecoin legislation and adjacent market infrastructure as early as August 2025. UK to reboot investor visa in a bid to attract capital According to SWIFT's chief innovation officer Tom Zschach earlier this month, US congressman French Hill "explicitly" stated there would be rules regarding this sector by mid-summer. He adde...
