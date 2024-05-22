WisdomTree secures FCA approval to list Bitcoin and Ethereum ETPs on LSE

The listing is expected to take place on 28 May, with the exchange-traded products to become available only to professional investors. According to a statement updated in March, the UK financial regulator "continues to believe cryptoasset-backed exchange traded notes and crypto derivatives are ill-suited for retail consumers due to the harm they pose". FCA issues guidance for crypto marketing WisdomTree's head of Europe Alexis Marinof said: "The FCA approval of our crypto ETPs' prospectus is a significant step forward for the industry and UK-based professional investors seeking exp...