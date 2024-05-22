WisdomTree secures FCA approval to list Bitcoin and Ethereum ETPs on LSE

WisdomTree has received regulatory approval from the Financial Conduct Authority to list its physically-backed WisdomTree Physical Bitcoin and WisdomTree Physical Ethereum ETPs on the London Stock Exchange.
The listing is expected to take place on 28 May, with the exchange-traded products to become available only to professional investors. According to a statement updated in March, the UK financial regulator "continues to believe cryptoasset-backed exchange traded notes and crypto derivatives are ill-suited for retail consumers due to the harm they pose". FCA issues guidance for crypto marketing WisdomTree's head of Europe Alexis Marinof said: "The FCA approval of our crypto ETPs' prospectus is a significant step forward for the industry and UK-based professional investors seeking exp...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes