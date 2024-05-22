WisdomTree secures FCA approval to list Bitcoin and Ethereum ETPs on LSE

28 May expected listing

WisdomTree has received regulatory approval from the Financial Conduct Authority to list its physically-backed WisdomTree Physical Bitcoin and WisdomTree Physical Ethereum ETPs on the London Stock Exchange.

The listing is expected to take place on 28 May, with the exchange-traded products to become available only to professional investors. According to a statement updated in March, the UK financial regulator "continues to believe cryptoasset-backed exchange traded notes and crypto derivatives are ill-suited for retail consumers due to the harm they pose". FCA issues guidance for crypto marketing WisdomTree's head of Europe Alexis Marinof said: "The FCA approval of our crypto ETPs' prospectus is a significant step forward for the industry and UK-based professional investors seeking exp...

Sorin-Andrei Dojan

PGIM Investments' Matt Shafer: Private markets rise resembles the ascension of EMs
PGIM Investments' Matt Shafer: Private markets rise resembles the ascension of EMs

Evolution over the next decade

Evolution over the next decade

23 May 2024
LTAFs are only part of the private markets solution for wealth managers
LTAFs are only part of the private markets solution for wealth managers

Semi-liquid funds and ELTIFs on the table

22 May 2024
Is there sufficient demand for private assets to meet supply?
Is there sufficient demand for private assets to meet supply?

Several recent fund launches

Several recent fund launches

17 May 2024
