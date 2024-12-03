WisdomTree's Alexis Marinof: The greatest innovations in ETFs are still ahead

'Increased adoption, more investor choice'

ETFs were once a byword for equity trackers; a decade later, adoption of the wrapper has opened up a new frontier in investing for clients of all sizes.

In the past decade, the ETF landscape has changed dramatically in terms of the products available, assets under management, and the users of ETFs. Back then, many European clients had just bought an ETF for the first time; now they are converted. In fact, many investors ended up replacing their mutual fund holdings with ETFs because of the transparency, liquidity and exposures they could access in this cost-efficient wrapper. ETFs have also subverted the reputation they once held as passive vehicles. They should no longer be pigeonholed this way. Investors need more innovative s...

