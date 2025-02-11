As 2025 unfolds, asset managers are poised for a year of significant transformation, which will ripple through the investment industry.
Here are five questions being asked about the key trends playing out and their implications for investors. Crypto resurgence Is it on the path to mainstream adoption? Cryptocurrencies are once again dominating headlines, with bitcoin prices reaching record highs following Donald Trump's re-election as US president. A milestone was achieved in January with the launch of the first spot bitcoin ETF in the US, although regulators in Europe remain hesitant to follow suit. Crypto staking 'another milestone' in the mainstream acceptance of asset class Regulatory support for crypt...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes