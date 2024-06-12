Global X lists Bitcoin and Ethereum ETPs on London Stock Exchange

Fee waived until January 2025

clock • 1 min read

Global X ETFs has listed two digital asset exchange-traded products on the London Stock Exchange investing in bitcoin and Ethereum.

The Global X Bitcoin ETP (BTCX) and Global X Ethereum ETP (ETHX) will track the long-term growth potential of the cryproassets, respectively. Both products are subject to a fee waiver, which was implemented when the options initially listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange and Deutsche Börse Xetra two week ago. Global X ETFs hires CEO from Goldman Sachs AM after senior executive exodus The waiver is scheduled to last until 3 January 2025, after which a 0.29% arranger fee for both products will come into effect. Coinbase Custody International will act as a "secure cryptocurrency custodi...

Global X lists Bitcoin and Ethereum ETPs on London Stock Exchange
