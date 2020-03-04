CPI
Is it time to rethink benchmarks?
Assessing their usefulness and reliability
UK inflation slips to 32-month low
Unexpectedly large drop
UK inflation remains below target at 1.9% in March
Fuel costs offset by lower food and games prices
Inflation edges up to 1.9% on higher food prices
Interest rate outlook unchaged
Treasury and Economic Affairs Committees call for flawed inflation measure fix
Would reduce investor payments by £1bn a year
Inflation nears two-year low as December CPI falls to 2.1%
Caused by falling oil price
Sterling spikes as inflation beats expectations to hit six-month high of 2.7%
Eight-week high against US dollar
UK inflation sees first rise since November to 2.5%
Helped by rising oil price
'Sterling will suffer in the short term': Inflation unchanged at 2.4% in June
Upward pressure from motor fuels
Video game price falls hold inflation steady at 2.4% in May
Energy costs rising by less than this time last year
Carney: Economic outlook 'clouded by Brexit'
Cuts inflation and growth forecast for Q2
How will Japan improve labour productivity?
We believe Japan is slowly emerging from its long period of deflation.
A 'Goldilocks' labour market suggests further legs in the business cycle
Favourable macro backdrop
Inflation beats expectations to stick at 3% putting further pressure on BoE to hike rates in May
Remained unchanged at 3%
UK inflation 'peaks' as sterling hits post-Brexit high
CPI drops to 3%
Christmas pinch: Inflation nears six-year high to reach 3.1% in November
Air fares were largest contributor
Has UK inflation peaked at 3%? Market reacts to unexpected October hold
Sterling fell on the news
Carney rules out building interest rate 'war chest' despite inflation rise
Rate hike expected at MPC meeting in November