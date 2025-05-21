Higher household bills push UK inflation to 3.5%

Up from 2.6%

Cristian Angeloni
clock • 2 min read

The UK Consumer Prices Index (CPI) rose by 3.5% in the 12 months to April, a significant increase from the 2.6% recorded for the year to March.

According to the Office for National Statistics, the largest contributors to the inflationary increase were household bills and services, transport and recreation and culture, while the biggest detractor, although partially offset, was clothing and footwear. BoE chief economist Huw Pill warns cutting UK interest rates too quickly has 'upside risks' Core inflation also rose by 3.8% over the same period, up from 3.4% a month prior – with the CPI goods rising from 0.6% to 1.7% and the CPI services from 4.7% to 5.4%. Chancellor Rachel Reeves shared disappointment at the higher-than-exp...

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Cristian Angeloni
Author spotlight

Cristian Angeloni

View profile
More from Cristian Angeloni

Friday Briefing: China, trade deals and clap backs

FCA private messaging crackdown not expected to expand to wealth and asset management

More on Economics

Higher household bills push UK inflation to 3.5%
Economics

Higher household bills push UK inflation to 3.5%

Up from 2.6%

Cristian Angeloni
Cristian Angeloni
clock 21 May 2025 • 2 min read
BoE chief economist Huw Pill warns cutting UK interest rates too quickly has 'upside risks'
Economics

BoE chief economist Huw Pill warns cutting UK interest rates too quickly has 'upside risks'

MPC voted five to four to cut rates

Patrick Brusnahan
Patrick Brusnahan
clock 20 May 2025 • 2 min read
UK set for EU deal after 'breakthrough' -reports
Economics

UK set for EU deal after 'breakthrough' -reports

Third big deal following India and the US

Patrick Brusnahan
Patrick Brusnahan
clock 19 May 2025 • 1 min read
Trustpilot