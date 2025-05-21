Higher household bills push UK inflation to 3.5%

The UK Consumer Prices Index (CPI) rose by 3.5% in the 12 months to April, a significant increase from the 2.6% recorded for the year to March.
According to the Office for National Statistics, the largest contributors to the inflationary increase were household bills and services, transport and recreation and culture, while the biggest detractor, although partially offset, was clothing and footwear. BoE chief economist Huw Pill warns cutting UK interest rates too quickly has 'upside risks' Core inflation also rose by 3.8% over the same period, up from 3.4% a month prior – with the CPI goods rising from 0.6% to 1.7% and the CPI services from 4.7% to 5.4%. Chancellor Rachel Reeves shared disappointment at the higher-than-exp...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes