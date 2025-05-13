US inflation rises to 2.3% below market expectations

This is lower than expected, as CPI was expected to rise 0.3% from March after declining in the prior month, according to the median forecast in a Bloomberg survey of economists. US GSS bond issuances falls to lowest level since 2017 According to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics today (13 April), the index for shelter rose 0.3% in April, making up more than half of the all items monthly index. Furthermore, the energy index increased by 0.7%, as rises in the natural gas index and electricity index offset a decline in the gasoline index. However, the food index dropped by 0.1% i...