UK inflation drops to 2.8% in February in boost to chancellor

Spring Forecast due today

Linus Uhlig
clock • 2 min read

UK inflation fell further than expected in February, dropping from 3% to 2.8%, as Chancellor Rachel Reeves prepares to deliver her Spring Forecast later today (26 March).

According to the Office for National Statistics (ONS), the UK Consumer Prices Index (CPI) fell unexpectedly to 2.8% in February, while core inflation continued to remain sticky at 3.5%.  The figures for the 12 months to February came in slightly below the 2.9% forecast by economists polled by Reuters and marked a 0.2 percentage point drop from January's 3% levels.  Tough fiscal measures 'in the offing' as investors expect Reeves to cut spending in Spring Forecast The readings will leave the chancellor and the Bank of England (BoE) "somewhat relieved", said Aberdeen's deputy chief e...

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Linus Uhlig
Author spotlight

Linus Uhlig

Linus Uhlig is a reporter at Investment Week

View profile
More from Linus Uhlig

Spring Statement 25: OBR fiscal outlook has 'deteriorated' since October as it delivers 'grim' economic forecast

Spring Statement 25: OBR halves UK growth forecast to 1% for 2025

More on Economics

Spring Statement 25: OBR fiscal outlook has 'deteriorated' since October as it delivers 'grim' economic forecast
Economics

Spring Statement 25: OBR fiscal outlook has 'deteriorated' since October as it delivers 'grim' economic forecast

Notes long-term geopolitical risks

Linus Uhlig
Linus Uhlig
clock 26 March 2025 • 3 min read
Reeves to unveil £2.2bn funding boost to defence in Spring Forecast
Economics

Reeves to unveil £2.2bn funding boost to defence in Spring Forecast

Towards spending 2.5% of GDP in 2027

Cristian Angeloni
Cristian Angeloni
clock 26 March 2025 • 2 min read
UK inflation drops to 2.8% in February in boost to chancellor
Economics

UK inflation drops to 2.8% in February in boost to chancellor

Spring Forecast due today

Linus Uhlig
Linus Uhlig
clock 26 March 2025 • 2 min read
Trustpilot