UK inflation drops to 2.8% in February in boost to chancellor

According to the Office for National Statistics (ONS), the UK Consumer Prices Index (CPI) fell unexpectedly to 2.8% in February, while core inflation continued to remain sticky at 3.5%. The figures for the 12 months to February came in slightly below the 2.9% forecast by economists polled by Reuters and marked a 0.2 percentage point drop from January's 3% levels. Tough fiscal measures 'in the offing' as investors expect Reeves to cut spending in Spring Forecast The readings will leave the chancellor and the Bank of England (BoE) "somewhat relieved", said Aberdeen's deputy chief e...