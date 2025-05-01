BoJ slashes growth forecast amid US tariffs as it holds rates at 0.5%

The Bank of Japan has reduced its growth outlook for the country, citing “trade and other policies” as a reason for its decision.
According to the central bank, US tariffs will lead to a "slowdown in overseas economies and to a decline in domestic corporate profits", however it noted there will be "accommodative financial conditions" to provide support. Following this, the BoJ forecast the country's economic growth rate to rise as overseas economies return to a moderate growth path. Japanese inflation is also expected to be impacted by tariffs, as the central bank noted the consumer price index is forecast to be in the 2-2.5% range this year, and drop to 1.5-2% in 2026 and to 2% in 2027. BoJ unanimously holds...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes