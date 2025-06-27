BoE's Andrew Bailey: Pick-up in inflation makes outlook uncertain

Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey has cautioned that the recent increases in inflation add a fresh layer of uncertainty to its near-term outlook.
Headline CPI inflation fell sharply through 2023 and into 2024, before reaching the BoE's 2% target towards the middle of last year. However, this has since gone up to 3.4% in the latest data for May. Speaking at the British Chamber of Commerce 2025 Global Annual Conference on Thursday (26 June), Bailey said that the recent short-term pick-up in inflation "introduces some further uncertainty into the near-term outlook for inflation", adding: "We have to monitor very closely how this plays out". Trust in ONS data 'very low' as financial services turn to alternative sources The BoE e...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes