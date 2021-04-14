Covid
Winning with losers in the high yield bond market
Value to be had watching 'bad bonds'
2020: The year everything changed - and yet nothing changed
Surpassing everything that has happened before
493 LSE-listed companies have cancelled, cut or suspended dividends in 2020
Increase of 48 since 24 July
Sunak's Spending Review 'sobering' as Covid-19 leaves 'scars' on UK economy
Tax rises 'further down the line'
Fidelity warns of peak in business confidence prior to fresh lockdowns in Europe
Sentiment grew in October
Adrian Lowcock: ESG funds no longer 'nice to have' but core part of portfolios
Investors ignoring this trend will miss out
Cost of pandemic could reach $28trn, IMF warns
Worst crisis since Great Recession
Yarrow's five themes to outlast the coronavirus crisis
Following a strong recovery after record lows in March, the UK stockmarket has drifted back a little over the summer months.
Capital Economics: New lockdown restrictions will set back economic growth by a year
Policy response depends on 'severity' of new restrictions
Three trusts snapped up during Covid crisis by Miton Global Opportunities
Enormous widening of discounts in recent months
Spot the Dog: Number of underperforming funds jumps by 'staggering' 65%
Bestinvest identifies 150 'dog' funds
Marlborough's Lall: The unloved 'Covid kickers' set to reboot their dividends
Too early to crystallise losses
Tyndall's Wintle: Three US mid-caps that will be the Amazons of the next decade
Zoom undergoing 'hockey stick phase of growth'
TEMIT pins 2020 underperformance on banking exposure
Moves from overweight to underweight position