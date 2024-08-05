Six Quilter Investors funds fail to deliver value as Covid woes continue to weigh on performance

No action taken

Cristian Angeloni
clock • 2 min read

Six funds within Quilter Investors’ arsenal have been red flagged as failing to deliver value to investors.

In its latest Assessment of Value report, the firm flagged 19 share classes belonging to the respective funds, with the leading cause being underperformance. In most cases, performance was assessed on a five-year basis, with Quilter's own analysis highlighting that the market woes at the beginning of the Covid pandemic were still dragging on performance in some cases. The Quilter Investors Global Unconstrained Equity; Europe (ex UK) Equity Income; Global Equity Value; Precious Metals Equity; UK Equity 2 and UK Equity Growth were all red flagged by the firm. Quilter Investors hires ...

