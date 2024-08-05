Six Quilter Investors funds fail to deliver value as Covid woes continue to weigh on performance

Six funds within Quilter Investors’ arsenal have been red flagged as failing to deliver value to investors.
In its latest Assessment of Value report, the firm flagged 19 share classes belonging to the respective funds, with the leading cause being underperformance. In most cases, performance was assessed on a five-year basis, with Quilter's own analysis highlighting that the market woes at the beginning of the Covid pandemic were still dragging on performance in some cases. The Quilter Investors Global Unconstrained Equity; Europe (ex UK) Equity Income; Global Equity Value; Precious Metals Equity; UK Equity 2 and UK Equity Growth were all red flagged by the firm. Quilter Investors hires ...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes