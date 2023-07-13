OBR warns of 'significant' risks to public finances

The OBR has warned that the UK’s national debt could hit 300% of GDP by the 2070s.

In a report published today (13 July), the UK's fiscal watchdog said the 2020s were "turning out to be a very risky era for the public finances", highlighting the coronavirus pandemic, the energy and cost-of-living crisis and the sudden interest rate hikes as events that have already hit the economy severely this decade.

"This rapid succession of shocks has delivered the deepest recession in three centuries, the sharpest rise in energy prices since the 1970s, and the steepest sustained rise in borrowing costs since the 1990s," it said.

"And they have pushed government borrowing to its highest level since the mid-1940s, the stock of government debt to its highest level since the early 1960s, and the cost of servicing that debt to its highest since the late 1980s."

As a result, the OBR warned that the UK's national debt could hit 300% of GDP by the 2070s.

National debt hit a 60-year high of £2.6trn in May - equal to 100% of national GDP for a year. Meanwhile, the government faces, among other challenges, a £23bn increase in state pension spending by 2027-28 compared with the start of the decade, the OBR said.

But while other governments also face rising interest rates on debts close to or in excess of 100% of GDP, the UK's public debt position is more vulnerable to some shocks than in the past or in other advanced economies thanks to several other factors, it explained.

This includes having the shortest average maturity on its public liabilities on record, the highest proportion of inflation-linked debt of any major advanced economy and because increasing amounts of UK debt is in the hands of private foreign investors.

The report added: "This potentially renders the UK public finances more vulnerable to sudden changes in global investor sentiment regarding the relative attractiveness of UK sovereign assets.

The OBR also explored how climate change, defence and longer life expectancies all posed significant and current risks at a time when the public finances are already under pressure, along with unprecedented multi-billion-pound fiscal interventions, including in the form of bank bailouts, the furlough scheme, and now the energy price guarantee.

"Risks from cyber-attacks, financial sector disruption, rising global trade tensions, and the deteriorating security situation in Europe are also more elevated than was the case two years ago," it added.

"And the sharp rise in mortgage interest rates that is working through the economy as fixed-rate deals are refinanced poses near-term risks that we can expect to be a material consideration in our next EFO forecast this autumn."

While alarming in itself, the OBR said this baseline projection likely understates the full range of potential long-term pressures on the public finances, as it assumes there is no feedback between the level of debt and the interest rate and does not consider potential future shocks.